After five months of regular season games and playoffs, the New England Patriots will face off against the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, February 3.

The 2019 NFL championship game will be a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVI, in which Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady led the AFC East team to victory against the Rams in 2002 with a score of 20-17. This year also marks the Patriots’ third consecutive Super Bowl appearance and their fourth in five years. They lost the 2018 game to the Philadelphia Eagles 33-41.

Before the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy is handed out on Sunday night, check out everything you need to know about the big game, including what time it airs, what channel it’s on and who is performing.

What Time Is Kickoff?

Super Bowl LIII is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

What Channel Is It On?

The game airs live on CBS and will also be live-streamed on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports mobile app and CBS All Access.

Who Is Singing the National Anthem?

The NFL has tapped Motown legend Gladys Knight to belt “The Star-Spangled Banner” this year. During the Empress of Soul’s performance, deaf activist Aarron Loggins will sign in American Sign Language. Loggins will also sign “America the Beautiful” as Chloe X Halle sing the patriotic tune.

Who Is Headlining the Halftime Show?

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2018 that Maroon 5 will perform at halftime. The Adam Levine-fronted pop-rock band will be joined by special guests Travis Scott and Big Boi of Outkast.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!