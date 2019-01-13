Maroon 5 has finally found its guest performers! Travis Scott and Big Boi will join the “Girls Like You” musicians on stage for the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show next month, the NFL confirmed on Sunday, January 13.

The announcement comes four months after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Maroon 5 would be the headliners for the 2019 show.

A source then told Us in December that the band was “having a lot of trouble finding guests” to perform with them in light of the NFL’s Colin Kaepernick scandal. “No one wants to associate themselves with the NFL,” the source said.

Scott announced on Sunday that he and the NFL would be making a $500,000 donation to Dream Corps, a nonprofit organization that champions social justice issues.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in,” Scott said in a statement on Sunday. “I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

Cardi B was originally in talks to appear as a guest performer at the Super Bowl, but the source told Us that the possibility wasn’t looking good. “She’s been going back and forth, but it’s a no right now.”

In November, more than 75,000 people signed a petition on change.org calling for the group to pull out of the gig. Amy Schumer also publicly urged the band to reconsider.

The controversy stems from former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Kaepernick, 31, who famously refused to stand for the national anthem in a peaceful protest against police brutality and racial inequality in 2016.

The athlete opted out of his contract with the California team in March 2017. Eight months later, he filed a grievance against the NFL for collusion.

Though he has been in discussions with several teams since, including the Denver Broncos, the Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks, the football player has not been signed.

Us reported in October that Rihanna had declined an offer to headline the show in support of Kaepernick. Pink, who sang the national anthem at the 2018 Super Bowl, also passed on the offer.

The Super Bowl LII Halftime Show will air on CBS on February 3.

