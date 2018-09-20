We like it like that! Cardi B may be a special guest during Maroon 5’s Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

“She is definitely being considered, but it’s obviously way too early to say for sure,” one insider says, noting that “anything could happen or change” by the time the February 3, 2019, game rolls around.

A second source echoes that it will probably happen.

According to Billboard, which was first to report the Cardi rumors, fellow rapper Travis Scott is also “on the short list” of possible guests.

Cardi, 25, hopped on a remix of Maroon 5’s song “Girls Like You” earlier this year. The collaboration reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it her sixth Top 10 single. The music video, which featured cameos from dozens of female stars including Ellen DeGeneres and Jennifer Lopez, has racked up more than 890 million views on YouTube since its premiere in May.

Us Weekly broke the news on Wednesday, September 19, that the Adam Levine-fronted pop-rock band has been tapped to grace the stage at the NFL championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“The offer has been extended and they’ve pretty much accepted,” a source revealed.

Artists who have recently headlined the halftime show include Justin Timberlake (2018), Lady Gaga (2017), Coldplay (2016), Katy Perry (2015), Bruno Mars (2014) and Beyoncé (2013).

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Cardi, Maroon 5 and the NFL for comment.

