Pink wasn’t letting any illness stand in her way! The singer, 38, belted out “The Star Spangled Banner” at the 2018 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4. Wearing a camouflage top with a shimmering jacket on top, the “What About Us” singer performed for 1:53, not missing a beat in the powerful anthem.

Pink also giggled right before taking the mic, remembering she had a throat lozenge — in her mouth. She took it out of her mouth and threw it on the field.

Pink had to get rid of that gum real fast. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/V2xV8tEdqj — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) February 4, 2018

The Grammy winner singer and die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday, February 3, that she was battling the flu. “Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear,” she captioned a photo her rehearsing, wrapped in a scarf.

“And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?!” she added. “I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit.

An hour before taking the field on Sunday, the singer shared a photo with her 1-year-old son, Jameson. “Wait, Eagles are gonna win by HOW MUCH?!?!” she captioned the photo.

Afterward, Pink fired back at a hater who tweeted that she “sucks.”

“Yeah but at least I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch,” she wrote, before sharing a photo with her daughter from the show.

All of your prayers and well wishes and candles got me through today. Thankyou so much for all the love and support. We ❤️ you. #SuperBowl2018 pic.twitter.com/1jbojyFjqc — P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018

