There was a time when the likes of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Jessica Simpson prevailed as the princesses of pop with an unlikely underdog named Alicia Moore on the rise. Moore, who is commonly known to the world as Pink, has arguably surpassed the aforementioned as one of the queens of pop music, securing her spot as one of the most talented artists of this generation. Whether she is flying high above a sold-out stadium, singing her heart out on the Grammy's stage or belting out the National Anthem at Super Bowl LII there are countless reasons why we think Pink is awesome, but for now – here are six reasons why.

She Never Lip-Syncs

Pink is known for her incredible vocals and has proclaimed time and time again that she has “never ever” lip-synced. The singer has showcased her talents live in concert, on pretty much every award show and even broke into song in the middle of interviews proving exactly why she doesn’t need any help.

She Stays True to Herself

Anyone that has followed Pink’s career knows she always stays true to herself. Her style is uniquely her own, her attitude is unapologetically real and she is anything but fake.

She Makes Her Own Rules

Pink most definitely makes her own rules, especially when it comes to relationships. The 38-year-old singer was the one to propose to husband Carey Hart, writing the question on a sign and holding it up while he was in the middle of a motorcycle race. After saying yes, the couple wed in 2006.

She Speaks Her Mind

While sitting down for an interview with the ladies of The View in 2008, Pink said, “I am pretty out there and open all the time.” She has continued to prove that to be true by speaking her mind. She once told women, “Ladies do your research. I don’t personally want anyone in my uterus that’s not invited.”

She’s a Badass Mom

Pink gave a memorable speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2017 when she discussed the ways she likes to parent her daughter, Willow. While accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Pink told the audience how she made her daughter a Power Point presentation about androgynous musicians to teach her that you are beautiful just the way you are. And to Us, that makes Pink a pretty badass mom.

She Can Fly

One of the most famous Grammy performances of all time featured Pink flying high above the crowd singing her hit “Glitter in The Air” live on silks. From that moment on she became known for her impressive aerial acrobatic skills.

