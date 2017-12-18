Cue the nostalgia! Christina Aguilera’s sexy holiday party look may have been influenced by one she rocked over a decade ago.

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer posted a picture to Instagram on Saturday, December 16, where she stunned in cowgirl get-up from Nudie’s Rodeo Tailors. She went shirtless under a low-cut blazer, rocking red heart-shaped pasties, black slacks and a cowboy hat … because “if you If you ain’t dirrty, you ain’t here to party!”

“So much holiday fun last night,” she captioned the pic, which took fans back to her 2002 music video for the song “Dirrty.” “Thnx @nudies_rodeo_tailors @jessy_cain_style @styledbyhrush @johnnystuntz @priscillavalles.”

The blonde beauty, who turned 37 on Monday, December 18, went all out for the occasion with a handful of chunky gold ringers and a silver pistol to complete the outfit. She sported dark brows, a red lip and a smokey eye to enhance her baby blues.

And if her attire wasn’t enough to spark memories from the early 2000s hit, she captured a Boomerang of herself shaking her hips alongside two friends, who wore similar Western gear. “Ridin’ DIRRTY with my CowGirls,” she captioned the clip.

Aguilera first debuted the knock-out look in 2002 with just a few differences — more skin, leather chaps and a string bikini top. However, it’s safe to say the mom of two can still make an impression with her daring looks!

The pop star’s look was previously recreated by Kylie Jenner who channeled her inner Xtina for a Halloween 2016 party … and she got the thumbs up from the singer herself. “YAASSSSS”…..Killin it @kyliejenner yes to dirrty 2016!! Get it girrr!!!!,” she wrote alongside a re-posted picture of the reality star on Instagram.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!