Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, celebrated their 12th anniversary on January 7. The longterm Hollywood couple seem to have found the secret to making their relationship work, but things haven’t always been perfect between them.

The singer shared an Instagram post to commemorate their anniversary and brought up their rocky past in her message. “12 years married today. 16 if ya count the 4 years we spent deciding if we were going to live together forever or kill each other,” the “What About Us” singer, 38, captioned a collection of nine pictures of the couple from over the years.

She added: “It’s been a nice mix of that ever since. Get em’ young and train em’ ladies. I still have a crush on you @hartluck.”

The duo previously took some time apart but eventually found their way back to each other, and are now parents to daughter Willow, 6, and son Jameson, 1. Scroll down to see a timeline of Pink and Hart’s relationship through the years.