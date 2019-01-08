Carey Hart has a way with words! The 43-year-old Inked alum took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 8, to share his adoration for his wife, Pink, on their anniversary.

“Can’t believe it’s our 13th wedding anniversary,” Hart penned alongside a selfie of the two smiling in front of a picturesque backdrop with the “What About Us” songstress, 39, sporting a makeup-free face. “Who would have thought two misfits like us could pull it off!!! I’m very grateful for you, baby.”

The former motorcross racer added: “We have created an amazing life and family together. I love you. #17YearsStrong.”

The couple tied the knot in Costa Rica in 2006 after four years of dating, but split two years later. Hart and Pink reconciled in 2010 after attending marital counseling. They share two kids: daughter, Willow, 7, and son, Jameson, 2.

Last month, Pink rushed to the defense of her husband after an Instagram commenter slammed him as an irresponsible father.

“I love your music, your kids are beautiful,” the troll wrote alongside in the comments section of the Pennsylvania native’s photos of their little boy with chocolate on his face. “But your husband, I’m sorry, lacks the responsibility your kids need in his care.”

The Grammy winner responded: “You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father. Answer me this: how often have you spent time with my husband? How often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development? Even better: what are your credentials in Parenting expertise?”

Pink went on to add, “You sound like a person that could learn something by looking at all of this. God bless your perfect path. I have no interest in that myself. However, do check in from time to time to let us know what other teachings you may have for us, oh perfect f—king.”

