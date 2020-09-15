Through thick and thin. Pink spoke candidly about the ups and downs of marriage and how the good and bad have made her relationship with husband Carey Hart stronger.

“He’s still my favorite sweet little dirtball,” the Pennsylvania native, 41, wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 14, alongside a photo of her hugging her husband. “He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together.”

The “Just Like Fire” singer, who shares daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 3, with Hart, 45, revealed that love isn’t always easy.

“Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage,” Pink continued. “It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself.”

The Grammy winner explained that marriage is a “lifetime of coming back to the table” and that her messy relationship with the former motocross racer doesn’t always make sense to those around them.

“People laugh at us because we’re either fighting or laughing,” she wrote. “They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I’ll tell you what. It’s worth it. All of it. Even when it isn’t.”

Pink noted that therapy isn’t a fix-all solution, but it has helped the pair in their 14-year marriage.

“Therapy isn’t for weak people or hippies or liberals,” she explained. “It’s for broken people that want to be whole. It’s for runaways that want a family. It’s a lesson on how to sit down and listen. How to love yourself so that the other person can, too.”

The “What About Us” singer concluded: “I love you babe. I’m grateful we made it to this photo @hartluck.”

Pink’s tribute to her husband and their hard work as a couple came days after the California native gushed about the singer on her birthday.

“Happy birthday to my MUCH better half, @pink,” Hart wrote via Instagram on September 8. “I’ve been w/ you for almost half of your life!”

The Inked author shared a series of photos from the pair’s time together and added that it’s been “so amazing to watch you grow from a young hell raiser, to the best mom to ever do it, role model, philanthropist, icon, and wife.”

Throughout their relationship, Pink has been vocal about the bumps in the road as well as the highlights, including during a candid conversation via Instagram Live in June when she spoke about couples counseling with Vanessa Inn.

“It’s the only reason that we’re still together because you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages,” the musician said at the time.

She continued: “You need someone to hear both of you and then translate it for you, and without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean we would not be together. We just wouldn’t because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people.”

The lovebirds started dating in 2001 after meeting at the Summer X Games. Five years later, they tied the knot in Costa Rica. They welcomed Willow in 2011 and Jameson in 2016.