Raise your glass to Pink’s honesty! The singer spoke candidly about her relationship with Carey Hart during an Instagram Live on Friday, June 19 — and revealed that couples counseling is to thank for their long-lasting marriage.

“I got a lot of sh-t for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counseling with Vanessa [Inn],” the singer, 40, said while speaking to Inn about mental health. “So I talk to Vanessa on my own and I also talk to Vanessa with Carey and for Carey and I. It’s the only reason that we’re still together because you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages.”

She continued: “You need someone to hear both of you and then translate it for you, and without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean we would not be together. We just wouldn’t because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people. I mean, what’s happening in our country right now is a perfect example of that. We don’t know how to love each other, we don’t know how to get along, we don’t know how to communicate.”

Pink and the motorcycle racer, 44, have had their ups and downs since they began dating in 2001. After a short-lived split in 2003, they reunited and got engaged in 2005. They separated two years after their 2006 wedding, but reconciled once more after seeking marriage counseling.

“We’ve had two breaks,” Pink explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016. “The first one was about a year. And the second one was 11 months.”

Pink recalled one specific past struggle with Hart on Friday. “There’s a difference between connection — I think — and intimacy. And intimacy is the part that’s hard for me. There was a moment in couples counseling with Carey, I’ll never forget, in the office I had been complaining about him for years about how he’s just not present, he’s not here, he doesn’t get it, he’s not hearing me emotionally, he’s not even trying to understand my language,” she said. “And you were like, ‘OK, everybody shut up, stand up, put your hands on each other’s hearts and just look into each other’s eyes.’ And this man that I had been saying won’t show up for me, his feet were planted in that earth, his hand was on my heart and his eyes were looking into my soul and guess what I did? I started giggling and I looked away, and in that moment I realized that I was a little bit full of sh-t. I was the one here that was just talking and there have been many of those times.”

Pink and Hart are now parents of daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 3. In January, they celebrated 14 years of marriage.

“So many years, So many hairstyles @hartluck…We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn’t perfect, but I’m grateful it’s ours,” Pink wrote via Instagram. “I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. ‘You’re a real man, carey hart.’ #agreetodisagree #fightnice #wehatethesamepeople #myrock #noonemakesmeangrierthanyou #butyouresuperhot.”

In his own post, Hart wrote: “14 years married to this amazing woman. I’m so proud of the life that we have built together. Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship. And look at us now! Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family. Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don’t like that), and amazing mother to our wild kids. I love you so much.”

