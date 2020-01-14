Pink and Corey Hart have bucked the trend of short-lived celebrity relationships, and the motocross star credits their longevity to their ability to “evolve” alongside one another.

“You know, when we started, we were just two dumb kids full of piss and vinegar,” Hart, 44, said with a laugh as the pair exclusively talked with Us Weekly about their Tanks for Troops fundraiser. “And we’ve slowly stood the test of time, and as a couple, we’re evolving as we get older. Interests change, and all the complications with relationships, that’s probably the most surprising piece: that we’ve been able to evolve through it.”

Pink, 40, quipped, “And what surprises me is that he still can’t tell me what he loves about me. Yeah, still can’t do it.”

The duo met in 2001 and tied the knot five years later. They’ve since welcomed two children: daughter Willow, 7, and son Jameson, 3. Pink explained to Us that the family is “such a foursome” and that they love spending time together.

“The thing that I think is the best thing about us is that we thoroughly enjoy being a family,” the singer added. “I feel like my life started when I became a mom, and that sounds dumb and cliché and all that. But we go camping on the weekends. I’d say the time Carey and I spend together is probably motorcycle dates. We go on motorcycle rides together, and we’re very low-maintenance. And I don’t know the last time I saw a grown-up movie. I don’t even know what that was. I don’t think I’ve seen anything non-animated in years. [To Hart:] So you owe me a movie. But no, just somehow it works. We have really fun kids. And we live on a farm. We go for walks and we make wine together. It’s all good.”

The couple’s latest joint effort is Tanks for Troops, a fundraising event that Hart launched with his Good Ride charity, which focuses on getting out on the open road with friends and checking out new destinations, all for good causes.

Tanks for Troops benefits The Infinite Hero Foundation, which aims to combat the most difficult frontline issues facing military heroes and their families — namely the challenges to their mental and physical health.

Those who wish to participate in Tanks for Troops can bid on motorcycle tanks painted by 22 graphic artists from across the country, including one decorated by Willow herself. The auction ends at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, January 16.

With reporting by Brody Brown