Family comes first! Pink attended the 2019 Country Music Association Awards with her husband, Carey Hart, and their two children — and announced that she is taking a break from music to spend more time with them.

“We did two-and-a-half years [recording and on tour] and Willow is back in school now and Jameson’s gonna start preschool soon, so it’s kind of the year of the family,” Pink, 40, told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the awards show in Nashville on Wednesday, November 13.

The “Walk Me Home” singer revealed that she made the decision to temporarily step away from the stage so that Hart, 44, can focus on his career.

“Carey has a lot going on as well,” she said of the off-road truck racer and former motocross competitor. “He is super supportive. He follows me around the world, and now it’s his turn.”

When asked why she brought daughter Willow, 8, and son Jameson, 2, to Wednesday’s ceremony, Pink responded, “They just make it fun for me. They have so much fun and there’s so much to see.”

The three-time Grammy winner was on hand at the CMAs to perform her duet with Chris Stapleton, “Love Me Anyway.”

“He’s my person. He’s my favorite voice today in music, and I just love him,” she told ET of Stapleton, 41. “Truly, he is the most amazing songwriter. He’s the most amazing human. I love his family. They’re so kind and humble. He loves music and he loves collaborating, and here I am.”

She also shared that the country singer’s album Traveller “gets spun a lot in our house” on their record player.

Pink and Hart’s daughter, Willow, has become a regular fixture at awards shows. In 2017, the entertainer delivered an emotional speech about her firstborn while accepting the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. Willow returned to the red carpet with her parents and little brother at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 10.

