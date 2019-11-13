The biggest night in country music has arrived — and the ladies are taking over. Reba McIntyre, Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton are hosting the 53rd annual CMA Awards and the night is filled with star-studded performances.
The opener will be historic, with the three hosts singing alongside many other powerhouse female artists, including The Highwomen, Sara Evans, Gretchen Wilson, Martina McBride and more. Other big acts of the night include Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett.
Additionally, Sheryl Crow and Chris Janson are honoring Kris Kristofferson, Kacey Musgraves will perform with Willie Nelson, Lady Antebellum will be joined by Halsey, Blake Shelton will duet with Garth Brooks and Pink will sing with Chris Stapleton.
As for the nominations, Maren Morris leads the pack with six nominations. Brothers Osborne received four nods, while Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Musgraves, Shelton, Stapleton and Underwood each earned three noms.
See the full list of nominees below! Checkback to see the winners as they’re announced during the show, which is set to air on ABC Wednesday, November 13, at 8 p.m. ET.
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
“Girl” – Maren Morris
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton
“Speechless” – Dan + Shay
Album of the Year
Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Desperate Man – Eric Church
Girl – Maren Morris
Song of the Year
“Beautiful Crazy” — Luke Combs
“Girl” — Maren Morris
“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton
“Rainbow” — Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila” — Dam + Shay
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Musical Event of the Year
“All My Favorite People” – Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)
“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)
“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton
“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens In A Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
Music Video of the Year
“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
“Girl” – Maren Morris
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves
“Some of It” – Eric Church
New Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
