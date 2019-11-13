



The biggest night in country music has arrived — and the ladies are taking over. Reba McIntyre, Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton are hosting the 53rd annual CMA Awards and the night is filled with star-studded performances.

The opener will be historic, with the three hosts singing alongside many other powerhouse female artists, including The Highwomen, Sara Evans, Gretchen Wilson, Martina McBride and more. Other big acts of the night include Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett.

Additionally, Sheryl Crow and Chris Janson are honoring Kris Kristofferson, Kacey Musgraves will perform with Willie Nelson, Lady Antebellum will be joined by Halsey, Blake Shelton will duet with Garth Brooks and Pink will sing with Chris Stapleton.

As for the nominations, Maren Morris leads the pack with six nominations. Brothers Osborne received four nods, while Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Musgraves, Shelton, Stapleton and Underwood each earned three noms.

See the full list of nominees below! Checkback to see the winners as they’re announced during the show, which is set to air on ABC Wednesday, November 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

“Girl” – Maren Morris

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay

Album of the Year

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay

Desperate Man – Eric Church

Girl – Maren Morris

Song of the Year

“Beautiful Crazy” — Luke Combs

“Girl” — Maren Morris

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“Rainbow” — Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila” — Dam + Shay

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

“All My Favorite People” – Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)

“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)

“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton

“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“What Happens In A Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Mac McAnally, Guitar

Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

Music Video of the Year

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

“Girl” – Maren Morris

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves

“Some of It” – Eric Church

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen