



Yeehaw! The best of the best in country music will be honored at the 2019 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 13.

The 53rd annual ceremony marks the first time in history that women are nominated in every category — except Male Vocalist of the Year, of course. In addition, it will be hosted by three legendary female artists: Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

“It’s an incredible honor to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year,” CMA CEO Sarah Trahern said in a press release. “In addition to awarding the year’s best and brightest in the genre, the 53rd annual CMA Awards will celebrate the legacy of women within country music, and we couldn’t think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show.”

Ahead of the big night, Us Weekly rounded up everything you need to know about the hosts, nominees, performers, presenters and much more!

What Time and Channel Is It On?

The CMAs air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Who Is Hosting?

Underwood will be the official host of the evening, while McEntire and Parton are her special guest hosts. The trio have a combined 124 career CMA nominations and 22 wins. Underwood has cohosted the CMAs with Brad Paisley since 2008, making this her first year without him by her side.

Who Is Nominated?

Maren Morris leads the pack with six nominations, including Female Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year (“Girl”). Brothers Osborne are close behind with four nods, including Vocal Duo of the Year. Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton and Underwood each have three nominations.

Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, Church, Stapleton and Underwood are up for Entertainer of the Year. The nominees for Album of the Year are Thomas Rhett (Center Point Road), Underwood (Cry Pretty), Dan + Shay (Dan + Shay), Church (Desperate Man) and Morris (Girl).

Who Is Performing?

The historic opening performance is set to include Underwood, McEntire and Parton alongside The Highwomen, Sara Evans, Gretchen Wilson, Martina McBride and more female artists. Later in the show, Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Little Big Town, Maddie & Tae and Runaway June will team up for a special performance. Meanwhile, Bentley, Joe Walsh, John Osborne, Sheryl Crow and Chris Janson are gearing up for a performance honoring Kris Kristofferson.

Other artists who are expected to take the stage include Dan + Shay, Church, Miranda Lambert, Morris, Lady Antebellum with Halsey, Musgraves with Willie Nelson, Rhett, Urban, Shelton, and Pink with Stapleton.

Who Is Presenting?

The coveted trophies will be handed out by stars including Bobby Bones, Hannah Brown, Kristin Chenoweth, McBride, Jennifer Nettles and Trisha Yearwood.

Who Is Being Honored?

Kristofferson will become the fifth person to receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, joining Nelson (2012), Kenny Rogers (2013), Johnny Cash (2015) and Parton (2016).