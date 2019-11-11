Pink’s daughter Willow won the red carpet at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 10, in a dress that channeled Bjork’s swan dress but swapped the bird for a colorful unicorn.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer, 40, walked the red carpet with her family — husband Carey Hart along with her 8-year-old daughter and son Jameson, 2 — ahead of being honored with the Champion Award at the event.

Pink, who has just come off her 20-month-long Beautiful Trauma tour, spoke to E!’s Jason Kennedy on the red carpet about taking some time off to be at home after traveling around the world.

“It’s hectic but it’s different — less leotards — but it’s my family,” she said. “We’re just family people, we’re running around like chickens with their heads cut off.”

Explaining that “it’s time to do something else for a minute,” Pink also talked about her new wine business — Two Wolves — and joked that her former motocross rider hubby is the company’s janitor.

“A very, very good-looking janitor,” she joked, with Hart, 44, adding, “Behind every strong winemaker there’s a janitor.”

The Grammy winner released three wines last month after buying an 18-acre organic vineyard in Santa Barbara, California, in 2013, and took winemaking courses at the University of California, Davis.

Pink, who was being honored on Sunday for her philanthropic work, also spoke on the red carpet about her activism, explaining that she’d been inspired by her father, Jim Moore.

“My dad’s nickname when I was growing up was Mr. Cause,” she explained. “He was a letter-writer. I was marching on Washington with him and the other veterans and doing car washes and homeless dinners on Thanksgiving.”

“It’s just important,” she added. “I don’t like bullies and I don’t like injustice and I have a big mouth and the thick skin to be able to fight battles. There’s a lot to be done right now. The time is now.”