People’s Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

It’s a can’t-miss event! On Sunday, November 10, celebs hit the red carpet for the 2019 People’s Choice Awards. And we must say, they all seem to have brought their fashion A-game.

Best Awards Show Moments of 2019: Watch

Taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, celebrities like Sophie Turner, Scarlett Johansson and Ariana Grande are all up for awards during pop culture’s hottest night. Not to mention, Gwen Stefani is receiving the Fashion Icon Award. So it’s no surprise the red carpet has been a fun, stylish affair!

Other major recipients for the evening include Jennifer Aniston getting the People’s Icon Award and Pink receiving the People’s Champion Award. The variety of tastes in the honorees alone leaves Us to ponder if it has been the best red carpet of the year!

We saw Storm Reid in an optical illusion print blue minidress, Giuliana Rancic in a form-fitting pink gown and Zendaya in a black number that is off the charts stunning.

With that being said, the standouts just may have been the Kardashian klan. Khloe showed some skin in a sheer frock while Kourtney rocked an embellished pantsuit that was absolutely to die for. As for Kim, she slayed in a two-tone skin-tight dress with sequins on the backside and a snakeskin print on the front.

Keep scrolling to see all the looks from the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.