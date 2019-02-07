The year of A Star Is Born! Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have stolen the show at multiple awards shows in 2019.

The costars’ offscreen chemistry has had fans talking after the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and more. Gaga also gave Cooper a shoutout after she won Best Original Song at the 2019 Golden Globes for “Shallow” on January 6. “I just have to say, as a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and a songwriter. … Bradley, I love you!”

Taylor Swift making a surprise appearance to present Gaga with the trophy also made our list of top moments.

Emily Blunt had people fangirling after she paid tribute to her husband and A Quiet Place costar, John Krasinski, during her acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress at the SAG Awards on January 27.

“I am going to share this completely with my husband, John, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly,” the actress gushed as Krasinski looked on with tears in his eyes. “You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you.”

For more epic awards show moments, check back in after the Grammys and watch the video above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!