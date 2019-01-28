Relationship — and costar — goals! Emily Blunt paid tribute to her husband and A Quiet Place costar, John Krasinski, after she won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in the film at the 25th annual SAG Awards on Sunday, January 27.

“Oh, my goodness me. Guys, that truly has completely blown my slicked hair back,” the actress, 35, joked as she took the stage at the Shrine Auditorium as Krasinski, 39, looked on with tears in his eyes. “I am going to share this completely with my husband, John, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly. You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you.”

After Blunt thanked Krasinski, who also directed and cowrote the screenplay for A Quiet Place, for “giving” her the part, she quipped, “you would have been in major trouble if you hadn’t.”

The Mary Poppins Returns star and The Office alum, who tied the knot in 2010, are parents of Hazel, 4, and Violet, 2. Blunt thanked their daughters during her speech on Sunday.

“Thank you to the two little poems in our life, our daughters Hazel and Violet, who will have to be at least 45 before they can see this film, but they’ll be proud of you nonetheless,” she said. “Thank you to my whole team … Thank you, SAG. I am so honored. I appreciate it so much. Thank you.”

Blunt, who is also nominated for Lead Actress for her role in Mary Poppins Returns, and Krasinski walked the red carpet hand in hand earlier in the evening. The twosome also looked smitten during the opening monologue.

A source told Us Weekly last month that Blunt and Krasinski are “very much in love,” noting “they connect with each other through their facial expressions, body language and touch.”

