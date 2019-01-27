Today we will add another red carpet to the 2019 awards season — the 2019 SAG Awards, honoring the best in TV and film is tonight, Sunday, January 27. And that means some of the biggest actors and actresses in Hollywood are prepping with their glam squads. Luckily for those of Us jonesing for a sneak peak of the action, several stars and their makeup artists and hairstylists have given behind-the-scenes glimpses of what’s to come.

A few of the previews: Madeline Brewer posted ribbons as a clue to her look (we’re thinking they’ll be used in an updo situation), Melissa McCarthy’s makeup selection is giving Us rosy vibes, and Mandy Moore’s hairstylist caught a moment of their styling session together.

Scroll through for a glimpse of the getting-ready action! And if you want even more SAG Awards goodness while we wait for the show to start, check out last’s year’s best dressed list!