The parade of dresses on the 2018 SAG Awards red carpet is over, which means it’s time crown our Best Dressed winners of the night! In the sea of sequins, bold color and pale ethereal fabrics, a few stand-outs rose to the top. From Tracee Ellis Ross’ white dream of a gown featuring a cape to Yara Shahidi’s chic pantsuit, watch the video to see our top five picks and read on for the details on their stunning looks!

5) Ellis Ross made our jaws drop with a custom Ralph & Russo gown with a cape-like detail, Louboutin shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry (check out the over-the-top gorgeous earrings!).

4) Nicole Kidman glowed in shimmering Armani Prive with a floral adornment on the shoulder and dazzling Harry Winston earrings and ring. With a soft updo and red lipstick, she was a glamorous vision.

3) Mandy Moore made a splash in blue in a body-skimming gown by Ralph Lauren Collection that caught the light as she walked down the carpet. Her soft waves added a dreamy touch.

2) Margot Robbie gave a nod to the world of ice-skating with an icy white high-neck Miu Miu gown with dazzling beads and feather peplum and a Jimmy Choo clutch.

1) Shahidi takes our number one spot with a sleek Ralph Lauren Collection jumpsuit with pockets and Tiffany & Co. jewels. The Grownish star’s voluminous hair and dark lipstick added to the drama for a look that we’ll surely remember for years to come.

