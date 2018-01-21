Kristen Bell Kicks Off SAG Awards 2018 as First-Ever Host

History has been made! Kristen Bell kicked off the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 21, as the ceremony’s first-ever host — and she totally nailed her opening monologue.

After introductory stories from nominees Allison Janney, Tracee Ellis Ross and Millie Bobby Brown, the 37-year-old host took the stage at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, sharing her own story about being an actress and then joking that she’s a “narcissist.”

“I never thought I’d grow up to be the first lady, but you know what? I kinda like it,” Bell quipped of her thoughts on hosting the awards show. “I think my first initiative as first lady will be cyberbullying, because I have yet to see any progress on that problem quite yet.”

The Frozen star went on to applaud those watching at home and struggling to find success in the film and TV industry. “Everyone’s story deserves to be told — especially now,” she said. “We are living in a watershed moment in time and as we march forward with active momentum and open ears, let’s make sure we are leading the charge with empathy and diligence because fear and anger never win the race. Most importantly, regardless of our differences, we can all come together and delight in one thing: Frozen 2 is coming to theaters in 2019. I’m very excited!”

Prior to Sunday’s show, Bell expressed her excitement about being named the first host. “I’m going to be as award and as weird as possible, and hopefully that will make someone smile,” she said on Good Morning America on Friday, January 19. “We’re going to have a lot of fun.”

