After making a statement with the #WhyWeWearBlack movement at the Golden Globes, actresses embraced more colorful creations on the SAG Awards 2018 red carpet that may have had an equally powerful message. From Kristen Bell’s magenta gown to Madeline Brewer’s gorgeous blush-colored number, we couldn’t help but notice some of our favorite ladies were pretty in pink on the heels of the nationwide Women’s Marches on Saturday, January 20. Keep scrolling for our favorite women-power pink designs!