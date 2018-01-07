It was a black out — in the best way! The 2018 Golden Globes red carpet saw a parade of stunning dark gowns, all worn to show solidarity to a great case: ending sexual harassment. Our picks for best dressed of the night: Dakota Johnson, Issa Rae, Diane Kruger, Nicole Kidman and Alison Brie.

With the color choice out of the way, celebrities were free to focus on stunning silhouettes, dazzling cut outs, and even pants — and many of them stood out along the way. While it was hard to narrow to our top choices, we managed to pick five major winners.

Johnson made her rear view the focus with a Gucci dress with a shimmering embellishment in back and Nirav Modi jewelry.

Insecure star Rae chose a flowing Atelier Prabal Gurung gown with a revealing slit that brought attention to her toned legs.

Kruger created a moment with an illusion Prada dress with a sheer cape and Leighton jewels.

Kidman went delicate with long Givenchy Haute Couture gown in 3D bonded Chantilly lace with sequins and Swarovski crystals.

Brie mixed things up with a Vassilis Zoulias dress that split to reveal pants underneath and Bulgari jewlery.

But it’s the detail you have to see — watch the video above to see every breath-taking bit of their looks and decide who gets your pick for the best dressed of the night! Want more fashion moments from the Globes? Check out our gallery of all the star looks that walked the red carpet!

