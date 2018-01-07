Female stars like Alison Brie, Claire Foy and Debra Messing not only took a stand against sexual harassment on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet by wearing black, they also stood up for the chicness of wearing pants to a formal function. Yes women in pants — it was one more subtle nod to gender equality at the awards show. From tux bottoms to slacks to peek-a-boo capris worn under skirts, see which stars went for for the look!