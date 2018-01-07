Female stars like Alison Brie, Claire Foy and Debra Messing not only took a stand against sexual harassment on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet by wearing black, they also stood up for the chicness of wearing pants to a formal function. Yes women in pants — it was one more subtle nod to gender equality at the awards show. From tux bottoms to slacks to peek-a-boo capris worn under skirts, see which stars went for for the look!
Golden Globes
Women Are Wearing the Pants! Alison Brie and More Stars Go for Trousers and Slacks at Golden Globes 2018
9