Golden Globes

Women Are Wearing the Pants! Alison Brie and More Stars Go for Trousers and Slacks at Golden Globes 2018

By
Stars Wearing Pants Golden Globes 2018
 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (2); George Pimentel/WireImage.com
9

Female stars like Alison Brie, Claire Foy and Debra Messing not only took a stand against sexual harassment on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet by wearing black, they also stood up for the chicness of wearing pants to a formal function. Yes women in pants — it was one more subtle nod to gender equality at the awards show. From tux bottoms to slacks to peek-a-boo capris worn under skirts, see which stars went for for the look!