



Dreaming big! Pink‘s son Jameson revealed his biggest wish — and a possible career goal — while blowing out the candles on his birthday cake.

The “Get the Party Started” singer, 40, shared a video of Jameson, who turned 3, making a wish in a video posted via Instagram on Friday, December 27.

In the clip, his family sings him “Happy Birthday” while Pink presents Jameson with his birthday cake. “Make a wish,” she tells her son who promptly replies, “I wish I could be a basketball player.”

Pink, who also shares daughter Willow, 8, with her husband, Carey Hart, captioned the video, “Well apparently he likes basketball happy bday looney tune.”

The Grammy winner posted a heartfelt tribute for her son’s big day on Thursday, December 26.

“You and Willow have been bickering all morning, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she wrote alongside a series of photos of Jameson over the years. “You bring so much light to the world, my boy. Thank you. Happy birthday.”

Hart, 44, also celebrated his son’s birthday with a sweet slideshow of photos of Jameson on Instagram.

“Happy 3rd b day to my lil Meatball!!! You are such an amazing kid, and I love you so much,” the former professional motorcycle racer wrote. “You are a constant crack up, and enjoy every moment with you. Enjoy your day lil man.”

Pink hasn’t been shy about speaking out against people criticizing her parenting over the years. In March, she fired back at trolls who took issue with the “What About Us” singer posting a photo of her then-2-year-old son without a diaper.

“There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there,” Pink captioned a photo of herself, her son and her daughter looking at a pelican. “Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper.”

Later the same month, Pink faced backlash for posting a picture of a family dinner while touring on the road. “At least twice a week on tour, we shut the door to the outside world and have family dinner,” she captioned the family snapshot. One troll replied, “Except it’s posted on ig.”

The “What About Us” singer clapped back writing, “yes I like to promote healthy stuff. I also like to remind people to stop being TOTAL DOUCHE BAGS TOO. Consider this your reminder, f—ko.”