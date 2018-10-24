Tearjerker alert! Pink and daughter Willow shared a special moment together — and it was all in the name of music!

Atlantic Records posted a video of the mother-daughter duo in the studio covering “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman: Reimagined. In the clip, Pink, 39, and her 7-year-old daughter with husband Carey Hart engage in in some silly banter before Pink tells her daughter, “You’re fun, I’m glad I had you.” (Pink and her husband of 12 years also share son 22-month-old son Jameson.)

In the video, the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer instructs her daughter on how to sing and praises her when she completes her verse. Pink can also be seen taking photos Willow in action at the microphone and embracing her warmly during a break from singing.

The “What About Us” singer also shared a brief moment from the sweet video on Wednesday, October 24, on Instagram, which she captioned, “Willow & I recently had the awesome opportunity to sing together one of our all-time favorite songs #AMillionDreams.”

Pink and her mini-me share a great bond, proven by the musician’s empowering message during her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2017. Revealing that while driving Willow to school, her daughter told her she believed she was the “ugliest girl I know” and compared herself to looking “like a boy.” Pink told the audience that she made a Powerpoint presentation of androgynous rock stars, telling her child, “Baby girl, we don’t change, we take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl. We help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty. … And you, my darling girl, are beautiful.”

