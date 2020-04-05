Pink detailed her “rollercoaster” battle with coronavirus in an Instagram Live chat with author Jen Pastiloff on Saturday, April 4.

The “Beautiful Trauma” singer, 40, revealed a day earlier that she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, tested positive for COVID-19 but have since recovered but aren’t feeling 100 percent yet.

In the conversation with her friend Pastiloff on Saturday to help raise funds to feed people in need through onbeinghuman2020.com, Pink, who shares Jameson and daughter Willow, 8, with husband Carey Hart, admitted that her son suffered “the worst of it” and has been “up and down.”

“Jameson has been really, really sick,” she said. “I’ve kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature. It’s been a different rollercoaster for both of us, but Carey and Willow have been perfectly fine.”

She said seeing her little boy so ill with fevers and stomach issues was “scary.”

“There were many nights when I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life,” she said. “It’s funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be OK. It’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this.”

The coronavirus, which originated in China at the end of last year, has now spread across the world, with more than 1.2 million people testing positive. Over 9,300 people have died in the U.S. from the deadly virus.

While she and Jameson are improving and have since tested negative, they haven’t fully recovered.

“We’re better than we were. Last week I was on nebulizers [for breathing therapy]. I have asthma really bad, had it for my whole life. It got really, really scary. I’m not gonna lie,” Pink said. “In the beginning, all we were hearing was ‘If you’re young, this is 65 and older, thank god our kids are fine.’”

She added that she hoped they “are out of the woods but this thing is a rollercoaster. Just when you think you’re better, something else happens.”

Pink revealed her diagnosis in an Instagram post on Friday that showed her and Jameson in a pumpkin patch.

“Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” she wrote. “My family was already sheltering at home and continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago, we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer added that she is donating $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts, pledging half of that amount to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia, in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, who worked at the facility for 18 years. The remainder is going to the Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 crisis fund.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” she wrote. “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

Pink also revealed in her Instagram Live chat on Saturday that her daughter, Willow, is donating all of the money she earned while working backstage on her mom’s tour to the hospital where her grandmother worked.

“She gave me all her tour money,” Pink said. “I started crying and then she got mad at me for crying because apparently I cry too much. I’m so proud of her in this moment … our kids are so aware and so rad and resilient and amazing and they’re gonna heal the world. I’m so proud of my children. I’m so proud of all of our children right now.”

