On the mend. Pink shared that she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, tested positive for coronavirus but have since recovered.

“Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer, 40, wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 3. “My family was already sheltering at home and continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago, we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

Pink added that she is donating $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts. The “So What” songstress pledged $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia, in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, who worked at the facility for 18 years. Pink also donated $5000,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 crisis fund.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” she said. “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

The Pennsylvania native and her husband, Carey Hart, share Jameson and their 8-year-old daughter, Willow. Pink shared via Instagram on March 14 that she tried to create a routine for her family while they are self-quarantining amid the pandemic.

The “Try” singer set aside time for a “morning walk if we can, yoga if it’s raining, academic time, creative time” and lunch to bring a sense of normalcy to their days.

“This is a crazy time, but we have each other so let’s figure out a way to talk to each other and connect and be kind,” Pink said at the time. “I’ll do my best to be kind too when [my kids are] not fighting. I love you all. We’re gonna through this. If you can, stay home. No playdates. Just stay home please.”

