Pink’s Albums Ranked, From ‘Can’t Take Me Home’ to ‘Hurts 2B Human’

Two decades down and a lifetime to go! Pink released her debut album, Can’t Take Me Home, on April 4, 2000, launching a megasuccessful career that has since made her one of the bestselling artists of all time.

To date, the Pennsylvania native has released eight solo albums: 2000’s Can’t Take Me Home, 2001’s M!ssundaztood, 2003’s Try This, 2006’s I’m Not Dead, 2008’s Funhouse, 2012’s The Truth About Love, 2017’s Beautiful Trauma and 2019’s Hurts 2B Human. Her greatest hits include “Most Girls,” “Get the Party Started,” “Who Knew,” “So What,” “Raise Your Glass,” “F–kin’ Perfect” and “Just Give Me a Reason.”

Over the past 20 years, Pink has walked away with countless accolades, including three Grammys and seven VMAs, one being the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. She also won a Daytime Emmy in 2016 for singing The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s theme song, “Today’s the Day.”

“I’ve always tried to be uncomfortably honest — to the point of oversharing — in my career,” the entertainer said while accepting the President’s Award at the 2015 BMI Pop Awards. “And I think for that reason, my fans have always said to me, instead of ‘I want to be just like you,’ they say, ‘Thank you for helping me want to be more like myself,’ or ‘Man, I thought I was the only person who felt that way.’ And to that I say, ‘Me too.’”

