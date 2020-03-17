Staying busy! Pink and her 8-year-old daughter, Willow, have created a schedule for their family to stick to while self-quarantining amid coronavirus.

“I wanted to share something really cool that a friend sent to me. It’s how to make a schedule for your family, and I did that this morning with Willow’s help,” the singer, 40, told her Instagram followers in a Monday, March 16, video. “We wake up before 9, then we go on our morning walk if we can, yoga if it’s raining, academic time, creative time, lunch. There’s chore time [when] Willow vacuumed and quiet time [when] Willow taught me a game of cards. Academic time is now so she’s got this cool game on her iPad.”

The Grammy winner opened up about what was up next for her and her daughter, explaining, “Then we’re gonna get some fresh air, then dinner, then free TV time, which she is very excited about. Then bedtime at 8 or 9 depending on if you don’t fight with your brother, right?”

After asking for book recommendations since her current read is “a little too depressing for quarantine,” the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer begged social media users to stay at home.

“This is a crazy time, but we have each other so let’s figure out a way to talk to each other and connect and be kind,” Pink said in the Instagram footage. “I’ll do my best to be kind too when [my kids are] not fighting. I love you all. We’re gonna through this. If you can, stay home. No playdates. Just stay home please.”

The Pennsylvania native and her husband, Carey Hart, also share their 3-year-old son, Jameson.

Pink is finding creative ways to entertain the toddler as well, doing yoga with the toddler on her back on Thursday, March 12. “Super relaxing,” the American Music Award nominee captioned the video of herself doing crow pose while her son screamed.

