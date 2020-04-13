Speaking out. Carey Hart opened up about his wife Pink and their 3-year-old son Jameson’s fight with the novel coronavirus.

“It was intense,” the retired motocross star, 44, said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jason Ellis Show on Monday, April 13. “They both got extremely sick. My son probably got the worst of the two of them and it debunks the whole theory that this only hits old people.”

Hart then noted how the 40-year-old “Raise Your Glass” singer “got it pretty bad” due to a pre-existing condition she has. “She has asthma and it totally attacked her lungs and her chest. She was having a hard time breathing,” he explained.

“We’ve been in full quarantine since I got back from Daytona Bike Week, which was on the 11th of March,” he continued. “Leading up to that, my wife, well, basically my family, they hadn’t even left our house just because … there’s not much reason to leave our house. We’re just kind of homebodies. So, they’ve been pretty locked down since about the third or fourth of last month.”

Hart revealed that Pink and their toddler began to fall ill “a few days” after he returned home on March 11. He recalled that his son soon “took a turn for the worse,” noting that Jameson had an “extremely high body temperature” between 102 to 103 degrees for “a solid three weeks straight.”

As Pink’s symptoms continued to progress as well, the family of four — which also includes the couple’s 8-year-old daughter Willow — traveled to their place in Los Angeles to be closer to their physician. Once their illness subsided, they returned home.

“I have zero symptoms. My daughter had zero symptoms,” he said on Monday. “Unfortunately, we only had access to a test for my wife. … But I don’t really feel that we need it more because, you figure, the four of us on top of each other for a couple weeks at this point, if one of us has it all of us have it. I mean, you have to kind of assume that.”

On April 3, Pink revealed that she and Jameson had shown symptoms for the coronavirus. Her physician gave her a COVID-19 test, which came back positive. She was tested again just days before confirming her diagnosis, but she received a negative result.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” she expressed via Instagram, sharing a photo of herself alongside her son. “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

The “So What” singer, in turn, made a $500,000 donation to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia to aid medical professionals working to combat the virus. She also contributed $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

