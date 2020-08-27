Rooting for her “man baby”! Pink showed support for her husband, Carey Hart, amid his recovery from surgery.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer, 40, posted a sweet message for her husband to Instagram on Wednesday, August 26, after he underwent rotator cuff surgery. The statement was accompanied by a photo of Hart, 45, resting in a hospital bed. The former motocross competitor was shirtless beneath a blanket and covered his face with a mask to keep safe amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“My man baby. I love him so,” she captioned the image. “Successful surgery and now, let the healing begin. #bionicman #rotatorcuff #nurseratchetwillseeyounow.”

Hart also commented on the “success” of his surgery in an Instagram post of his own. In that same update, he gave an adorable shout-out to the Grammy winner.

“Thanks so much to my amazing wife and nurse, @pink,” he wrote, sharing the same pic as his longtime love. “She is my rock when I’m banged up. Time to get on the mend. 👍👍.”

Before having his procedure, Hart posted a photo of himself flashing a thumb’s up. He also thanked his followers for “the well wishes” and noted how he’s “ready to get the healing process going.”

Pink, born Alecia Moore, and Hart tied the knot in 2006. Together, the couple share daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 3.

Earlier this year, Hart supported Pink when she battled her own health crisis. Both the “So What” singer and Jameson had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“It was intense,” Hart said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jason Ellis Show in April. “They both got extremely sick. My son probably got the worst of the two of them and it debunks the whole theory that this only hits old people.”

When Pink first shared the news of her condition on April 3, she declared how “serious and real” the illness is. To help in the fight against COVID-19, she donated $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia and to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.