Jessica Simpson Reveals How Eric Johnson Proposed

He’s still irresistible! Jessica Simpson revealed details on how Eric Johnson proposed in an Instagram post on Sunday, November 12, seven years after he got down on one knee.

The first romantic gesture he did? The former NFL player put on a 1970 song during the special moment. “Got engaged to ‘Since I’ve Been Loving You’ by Led Zeppelin on 11/11 at 11:11 AM 7 years ago,” Simpson, 37, captioned a throwback photo. “Still loving this Man is the easiest part of my life #HowtheWestWasWon.”

Johnson also appeared to spread flower petals outside their home. In the black and white pic, the singer showed off her engagement ring while sitting on the ground. She wore a coat and had her blonde tresses down.

In a second pic, Simpson shared what might be colorful flowers that she kept from the big day, which are now kept in their library next to a photo frame of their daughter Maxwell, 5, and son Ace, 4.

As previously reported, the fashion designer and Johnson began dating in February 2010. That July, Us exclusively revealed that Johnson pulled out of his two-year business program at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School to stay close to her in L.A. The couple would go on to get engaged that November and tied the knot in Montecito, California, at the lavish San Ysidro Ranch in July 2014.

Ahead of the nuptials, the fun-filled weekend included a BBQ, karaoke, golf and outdoor activities like corn hole, horseshoes and croquet.

Simpson was previously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006 while Johnson was previously married to stylist Keri Johnson.

