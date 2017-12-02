Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, pulled out all the stops to ensure she had a fantastic 36th birthday — and by the looks of it, he succeeded!

In an envy-inducing Instagram video posted by both the “Womanizer” singer and Asghari on Saturday, December 2, you can hear the personal trainer say, “Happy birthday, baby,” as Spears responds, “Thank you!” The camera then pans around the room, showing off an array of lights, rose petals in the shape of a heart surrounded by candles and a platter of cupcakes, as the singer bends down to blow out the candles.

🎊 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ONE AND ONLY 🌹 Thank you for being you, thank you for showing me the true meaning of a beautiful woman and a strong mother, and most of all thank you for being mine. I consider myself the luckiest man on this planet 🌎❤️👫 @britneyspears #luckiestmanalive A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) on Dec 2, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

The birthday girl looks incredible in a lace mini dress with an open back, both sides drawn together with a chain.

The fitness model, 23, paid tribute to his girlfriend, captioning the romantic video, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ONE AND ONLY Thank you for being you, thank you for showing me the true meaning of a beautiful woman and a strong mother, and most of all thank you for being mine. I consider myself the luckiest man on this planet,” before tagging Spears alongside the hashtag #luckiestmanalive. Spears captioned her post, “Couldn’t ask for a better way to kick off my birthday.”

Her beau isn’t the only person who wished the singer a happy birthday. As previously reported, Madonna shared her cover of Spears’ 2003 hit “Toxic” on Friday, December 1, and tagged the “Piece of Me” singer.

The couple kicked off her birthday celebration by taking in a basketball game in L.A. on Thursday, November 29, along with Spears’ sons, Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. They sat courtside for the game between the L.A. Lakers and Golden State Warriors and were spotted sharing a sweet kiss during the game as Asghari draped his arm around Spears.

The pair met on the set of her 2016 music video for “Slumber Party,” where he appeared as her love interest. They exchanged phone numbers while filming but it took months before Spears reached out. Since then, the lovebirds have not been shy about showing off their passionate romance, with both posting sentimental messages to each other on social media, as well as sharing sweet shots of themselves together.

