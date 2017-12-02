Yessss, queen, yes! Madonna shared a stirring cover of Britney Spears‘ “Toxic” on Friday, December 1, in honor of Worlds AIDS Day.

The legendary pop icon, 59, shared an infrared video of herself on Twitter singing the 2003 hit and playing the guitar, captioning it, “Silence = Death. Song For World AIDS Day!” with the hashtags #toxic #poisonparadise. She also shared the same video on Instagram and tagged Spears, wishing her a happy birthday. (Spears turned 36 on Saturday, December 2.)

Fans praised the Queen of Pop for her rendition. One wrote, “Hey @Madonna you’re little Twitter shows are awesome. Thanks for making the effort to shine a little light in the world.” Another wrote, “Queen of pop @Madonna singing a song of another her princess of pop @britneyspears we love you Madge #HappyBirthdayBritney.”

The entertainers share a history. The “Vogue” singer appeared on Spears’ 2003 album, In the Zone, for “Me Against the Music,” where she joined the “…Baby One More Time” songstress in the music video. They also shared an infamous kiss during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards after Spears and Christina Aguilera covered Madonna’s “Like a Virgin.” The kiss became one of the VMA’s most talked-about moments.

While Madonna’s version of “Toxic” thrilled fans, her focus continues to be raising AIDS awareness. The humanitarian also shared a throwback photo on Friday of a full-page ad she had published in Billboard magazine in 1991 about the AIDS crisis. She captioned it, “So many lives have been lost since then!!! (And before!) we need to continue to make people aware of this disease, to do what we can to facilitate research and above all to practice safe sex!!”

