Pink revealed she is battling the flu ahead of her Super Bowl performance, where she is set to sing the National Anthem.

The “What About Us” singer shared a photo of herself practicing and bundled up while wearing a scarf on Saturday, February 3, captioning it, “Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear!” Pink and husband Carey Hart are parents to Willow, 6, and Jameson, 1.

“And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?!” she continued. The songstress, 38, grew up in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, just 30 miles away from Philadelphia, home of the Eagles.

“I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win,” she wrote, before adding, the hashtags #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit.

Despite the illness, the “So What” singer performed at the Nomadic Live! event at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Friday, enlisting the help of her backup singers for several songs. Two concertgoers tweeted messages of support to Pink, praising her for powering through her set, which she replied to, thanking them both.

