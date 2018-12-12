With less than two months before Adam Levine and Maroon 5 take the stage at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on February 3, the band “is having a lot of trouble finding guests” to perform with them, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “No one wants to associate themselves with the NFL” in light of its response to Colin Kaepernick’s protest against police brutality.

While the band had hoped Cardi B would join them, “as of today, she’s not,” says the source. “She’s been going back and forth, but it’s a no right now.” For more on the Super Bowl halftime show, check out the video above.

