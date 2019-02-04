Tom Brady and the rest of the New England Patriots are the Super Bowl LIII champs, but his ex Bridget Moynahan might be the champion of Super Bowl shade.

After the Pats won the big game on Sunday, February 3, the 47-year-old actress congratulated Brady, 41, but then proposed his teammate Julian Edelman as the Super Bowl MVP.

“Congratulations @TB12sports @Patriots thinking @Edelman11 #MVP,” she tweeted on Sunday night.

Edelman, the Pats’ wide receiver, ultimately won the MVP honor. “He played the best game of the year,” Brady said of the 32-year-old after the game, per ESPN. “He’s a fighter. I’m just so proud of him. He’s been an incredible player for this team.”

After Moynahan praised Edelman over her former love, Twitter users took the ball and ran with it. “The shade,” one tweeted. Another wrote, “Cold as ICE!”

The Blue Bloods star dated Brady from 2004 to 2006 and found out she was pregnant with his baby after their split. By the time she gave birth to son John, 11, the NFL quarterback had already started dating model Gisele Bündchen, whom he married in 2009. The couple share son Benjamin, 9, and daughter Vivian, 6.

“Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day, the news was everywhere and I felt my world had been turned upside down,” Bundchen, 38, recalled in her 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel added that Moynahan’s pregnancy “wasn’t an easy time” but wrote that the difficult chapter “brought about so much growth” in her life.

Moynahan, who married businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015, seems determined to keep it civil with her ex and the supermodel. “I never made a comment about Gisele or Tom publicly,” she told More magazine in March 2011. “I have a relationship with these people on a daily basis. I’m raising a child, and it’s public. My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it’s cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends. My son is surrounded by love.”

This isn’t the first time the Sex and the City alum seemingly shaded Brady on Super Bowl night, however. In 2018, she congratulated the Philadelphia Eagles on beating the Patriots.

