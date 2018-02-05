Did the Philadelphia Eagles just gain a new fan? Tom Brady‘s ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan congratulated the NFL team after their win against the Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4, at U.S. Bank Stadiumin Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The John Wick actress, 46, who shares son John Edward, 10, with the New England quarterback, took to Twitter during the game to praise Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who eventually led the team to a 44-33 victory.

“#NickFoles is having an amazing game @eagles @nfl,” she wrote, later adding some love for her ex’s team: “Amazing game @Patriots congratulations @Eagles #superbowl2018”

Moynahan and Brady dated for three years before splitting in late 2006 when she was pregnant with their son. Since then, the former couple have kept it amicable for the sake of their child.

“I never made a comment about Gisele [Bundchen] or Tom publicly,” the Blue Bloods actress told More magazine in March 2011. “I have a relationship with these people on a daily basis. I’m raising a child, and it’s public. My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it’s cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends. My son is surrounded by love.”

Brady came under scrutiny this past week when a clip from his new Facebook docu-series, Tom vs. Time, featured him kissing his 10-year-old son on the lips. Patriots fans quickly swarmed Twitter to defend their QB for simply showing affection for John Edward after some deemed it inappropriate.

