It’s official — and a surprise! Bridget Moynahan quietly married Andrew Frankel on Saturday, Oct. 17, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The newlyweds said “I do” during a gorgeous vineyard wedding in the Hamptons. The bride, 44, looked gorgeous in a sleeveless white gown, which she paired with a chic white fur stole. The groom opted for a sleek dark suit.

“Oh, by the way, guess what I just did @JohnDolanPhotog,” the Blue Bloods actress wrote on Instagram alongside a shot from her big day with her husband. “SoHappy #Perfection #Friends #Family #Forever.”

Moynahan has kept relatively quiet about her relationship with the businessman. The Sex and the City alum previously dated Tom Brady before splitting in 2006. Moynahan and Brady are parents to 8-year-old son Jack.

“I never made a comment about Gisele or Tom publicly,” Moynahan told More magazine in 2011, dispelling rumors of any tension with Brady’s now wife Gisele Bundchen. “I have a relationship with these people on a daily basis. I’m raising a child, and it’s public. My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it’s cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends. My son is surrounded by love.”

