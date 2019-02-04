Nothing but love! Tom Brady gave a sweet shout-out to his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and his children after leading the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, February 3.

“I can’t wait to just spend some time with my family, my kids and my wife,” the quarterback, 41, said during a post-game interview on CBS. “I couldn’t do it without their support. It’s just been a great year. I’m so happy for my teammates. It’s a dream come true for all of us.”

Brady said it felt “unbelievable to win this game,” which is his sixth Super Bowl title, in a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. He then congratulated the opposing team on their efforts.

“The Rams defense, they played their butts off,” Brady said. “What a great defense. They had a great plan. They made a tough one every play. We just kept fighting and finally got a touchdown.”

The four-time Super Bowl MVP recipient and Bündchen, 38, tied the knot in February 2009. They share son Benjamin, 9, and daughter Vivian, 6. The athlete is also the father of son John, 11, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

During a second post-game interview, Brady held Vivian in his arms as she adorably held up her dad’s latest Vince Lombardi Trophy while confetti filled Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. She tried to grab the microphone at one point, but Brady said, “No, no, no, not you.”

“I heard her today,” the proud dad gushed to an NFL reporter. “What a game and so proud of our team and the support here tonight was like a home game. We could have been at Gillette Stadium [in Foxborough, Massachusetts]. We can’t thank you guys enough for your support all year.”

Bündchen showed love for her husband on Instagram the day before the big game. The supermodel shared a photo of the couple on the field with the caption, “I got your back!”

