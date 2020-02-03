As always, Super Bowl LIV had plenty of entertainment even when the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs were not on the field.

This year, companies shelled out more than ever to produce commercials that air throughout the 54th annual NFL championship game, which is being held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, February 2. Sports Illustrated reported that the average cost of a Super Bowl ad in 2020 is $5.6 million, nearly double the $3 million price tag in 2011.

For the 2020 game, Jeep tapped Bill Murray, Doritos teamed Sam Elliott with recent Grammy winners Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, and Genesis worked with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Super Bowl commercials have become a cultural phenomenon over the years, and football fans have come to expect ads from brands including Budweiser, Coca-Cola, Disney, Tide and more.

