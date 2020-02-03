Football fun! Celebrity fans packed into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2, to show support for their favorite team.

As the Kansas City Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers for the NFL Championship game, stars including Matthew McConaughey, Paul McCartney and DJ Khaled were spotted in private boxes.

Alex Rodriguez had fun on the sidelines before his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, took the stage as a part of the halftime show on Sunday.

Chiefs super fan Eric Stonestreet shared a video of himself via Instagram while en route to the event while Bachelor alum Jade Roper showed off her team spirit for the 49ers with her jersey in the stadium.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé made the big game a family affair, bringing daughter Blue Ivy with them. The New York native spent the pregame festivities with Blue, 8, on the field where he took photos of her as she goofed off on the sidelines.

Liev Schreiber took a selfie ahead of the game with one of his sons as well writing, “This is happening right now…” via Instagram.

Karlie Kloss and Mariska Hargitay enjoyed their day out with their spouses as did football greats including Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Scroll down to see the celebrities who attended Super Bowl 2020.