Big day out! Beyoncé and Jay-Z made Super Bowl LIV a family affair by bringing 8-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, with them to the big game.

The Grammy winner, 38, and “Empire State of Mind” rapper, 50, were in attendance as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 2, in Miami.

Before Super Bowl 2020 began the father-daughter duo walked the field and soaked up the atmosphere. The duo laughed and smiled as they spent time together on Sunday.

The “Numb/Encore” singer even did a mini photo shoot on the field with his daughter as she jumped in the air and goofed off along the sideline. As her dad chatted with other fans, Blue Ivy checked her phone but stayed by his side. The two then joined Beyoncé in a box seat where they watched the game — and the trio waved to fans after being seen on the Jumbotron.

The New York native often brings his kids along with him despite having a staff to help him and his wife take care of Blue and twins Rumi and Sir, 2.

“Jay-Z and Beyoncé have nannies for the kids, and their assistants help out too, but they mostly try and bring the kids everywhere,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2019 about the family’s home life. “Blue always travels with Beyoncé and comes with her when she’s working.”

The insider added: “They’re a very tight-knit family and like to do everything together.”

Ahead of the Super Bowl kickoff on Sunday, Demi Lovato took center field to perform the national anthem. As Lovato, 27, belted out the “Star Spangled Banner” at the game, musician Christine Sun Kim did the anthem in American Sign Language.

The “Sober” singer nailed her performance while wearing a white, belted dress, marking her second public appearance in a week. She previously attended the 2020 Grammy Awards on January 26, where she sang her new single, “Anybody.”

