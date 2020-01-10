Inside Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Daughter Blue Ivy’s Hollywood Life

Growing up in the limelight! With Beyoncé and Jay-Z as parents, Blue Ivy was born into music royalty when she arrived in January 2012.

“Her birth was emotional and extremely peacefully,” the couple wrote in a statement at the time. “We are in heaven.” They went on to write that the little one was “delivered naturally at a healthy 7 lbs and it was the best experience of” their lives.

Blue became a big sister in 2017 when the “Formation” singer gave birth to twins Sir and Rumi Carter. “They have been trying for a long time and now to be blessed with twins they are so over the moon,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “It’s even better than they wished for. Blue is so excited!”

Nearly two years after the little ones’ arrival, Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, said in February 2019 that they already had distinct personalities. “The girl is really just going to rule the world, and the boy is kind of laid back and chills like the dad,” the fashion designer told Us exclusively, calling their older sister “the second Queen B.”

In fact, Blue has been performing “since birth.” Lawson explained in November 2018: “Whatever she wants to do, she will definitely be able to do it because she’s good at a lot of things.”

Beyoncé was the same way, the Texas native told Us of the 23-time Grammy winner. “At seven years old, she did a talent show,” she shared. “She was very shy and she went out and got a standing ovation, and she said, ‘I just want to get my trophy because I’m hungry, and go home.’ And I’m like, ‘You don’t know if you won.’ But she did.”

Keep scrolling to take a look at Blue’s best moments of the years, from her extravagant Halloween costumes to her onstage debut with her parents.