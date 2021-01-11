Following in her aunt’s footsteps! Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy, looked just like her aunt Solange Knowles while dancing in a new video.

“This is Blue but I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age,” Tina Knowles-Lawson captioned a Sunday, January 10, Instagram video of her eldest granddaughter.

In the footage, the little one pumped her arms energetically while wearing a white tank and matching skirt. Other girls danced freely around Blue in leotards.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed Blue in 2012, followed by twins Sir and Rumi, now 3, five years later. Blue already has star power like her parents, her grandpa Mathew Knowles exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2018.

“Blue Ivy is a star. She is just a star. I can see,” the Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story author, 69, said at the time. “She reminds me a lot of Beyoncé and Solange when they were that age.”

The Alabama native added that if Blue wanted to perform like Queen Bey in the future, he would “support anything and everything” she put her mind to.

“I only have one criteria: Is that your passion? Is that the thing that excites you when you go to bed at night and you can’t wait until the next day?” Mathew explained. “If it is your passion, then you have a huge chance of being successful. It can’t be what I want or what your mother and father want. It needs to be what you want to do. So if that was [her] passion, absolutely, I would be all for it.”

The talent manager added in April 2020 that Blue was “incredible” and took after her mom. “[She] reminds me of Beyoncé so much,” he exclusively told Us. “We all see [success] in her. Just like I saw it in Solange and Beyoncé when they were growing up. They’re just about the passion because when we live in our passions, we don’t have to work a day in our lives. … I just want them to find their passions and put in the work ethic and they’ll be successful.”

Beyoncé’s eldest has accomplished a lot in less than a decade of life, from her “Brown Skin Girl” Grammy nomination in December 2020 to her Hair Love audiobook narration the previous month.

Mathew noted that her younger brother, Sir, “wants his world to himself,” while Rumi is most like Solange.