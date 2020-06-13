An inside look into the famous family of five! Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been gushing about their three kids since becoming parents.

The Grammy winners welcomed their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, in 2012. She became a big sister five years later when twins Sir and Rumi arrived.

The couple “do everything” with their trio, a source told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2019. “Jay-Z and Beyoncé have nannies for the kids and their assistants help out too, but they mostly try and bring the kids everywhere,” the insider revealed at the time. Blue always travels with Beyoncé and comes with her when she’s working. The twins are getting older and Beyoncé has been taking them out a little more too.”

The source went on to call the family “tight-knit,” adding, “Jay-Z does a lot of daddy duty stuff and he takes Blue to school and things like that.”

When it comes to disciplining her children, the former Destiny’s Child member doesn’t believe in “spankings,” Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, told Us exclusively in June 2019.

“[She] just really talk[s] to the kids and reason[s] with them,” the fashion designer explained to Us. “I can say, [she] pretty much has my parenting!”

As for Queen B’s dad, Mathew Knowles told Us exclusively in May 2020 about Blue, Sir and Rumi’s distinct personalities.

“Blue Ivy is just so incredible and reminds me of Beyoncé so much,” the Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story author told Us at the time. “Sir, he just wants his world to himself. [His twin sister], Rumi, reminds me of [my daughter] Solange [Knowles].”

The pair’s eldest has “already” proven she plans to follow in her parents’ musical footsteps. “I think we all see that in her,” Mathew explained to Us. “Just like I saw it in Solange and Beyoncé when they were growing up. They’re just about the passion because when we live in our passions, we don’t have to work a day in our lives. … I just want them to find their passions and put in the work ethic and they’ll be successful.”

Keep scrolling to see the sweet things Beyoncé and Jay-Z have said over the years about bringing up their brood.