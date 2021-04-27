Raising their kids right! Jay-Z and Beyoncé are intentional about treating their three children as individuals.

“Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?” the rapper, 51, told The Sunday Times on Sunday, April 25, of Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 3. “Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.’ What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

Not only do he and the singer, 39, want to “provide a loving environment” to their little ones, but they work to “be attentive to who they want to be.”

The New York native explained, “It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We’re just guides.”

The “Dirt Off Your Shoulder” rapper became a parent in 2012, telling GQ that same year that “being there” was the most “important” part of fatherhood. “Parenting has its ups and downs and you’re going to make mistakes, but the biggest reward is being around,” he added at the time. “Providing — that’s not love.”

Jay-Z is a “good father,” Beyoncé told Anderson Cooper the following year, noting that she and her husband “both” changed diapers.

The pair “do everything” with Blue, Sir and Rumi, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019. “Jay-Z and Beyoncé have nannies for the kids and their assistants help out too, but they mostly try and bring the kids everywhere. Blue always travels with Beyoncé and comes with her when she’s working. The twins are getting older, and Beyoncé has been taking them out a little more too.”

After calling the family of five “tight-knit,” the source added, “Jay-Z does a lot of daddy duty stuff and he takes Blue to school and things like that.”

Queen B’s dad, Mathew Knowles, exclusively explained to Us in May 2020 how his grandchildren have already shown their distinct personalities. “Blue Ivy is just so incredible and reminds me of Beyoncé so much,” the talent manager, 69, explained at the time. “Sir, he just wants his world to himself. Rumi reminds me of [my daughter] Solange [Knowles].”