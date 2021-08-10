Beyonce: This Is My 'Most Satisfying' Moment as a Mom to Daughter Blue

Proud parenting moment! Beyoncé shared a sweet story about her 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, in a rare interview published on Tuesday, August 10.

“One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace,” the Grammy winner, 39, said in her Harper’s Bazaar cover story.

The “Run the World” singer has been creating similar “positive rituals” for herself since the coronavirus quarantine — and loves that Blue and her little sister, Rumi, “will have the example of those.”

The former Destiny’s Child member explained that she was “drawing from past generations and putting my own spin on things,” adding, “I discovered CBD on my last tour, and I’ve experienced its benefits for soreness and inflammation. It helped with my restless nights and the agitation that comes from not being able to fall asleep. I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children. And now I’m building a hemp and a honey farm. I’ve even got hives on my roof!”

The Texas native delved into her past “misconception” about what self-care meant in her life, from diets to exercising.

“My health, the way I feel when I wake up in the morning, my peace of mind, the number of times I smile, what I’m feeding my mind and my body — those are the things that I’ve been focusing on,” Queen B told the magazine. “Mental health is self-care too. I’m learning to break the cycle of poor health and neglect, focusing my energy on my body and taking note of the subtle signs that it gives me. Your body tells you everything you need to know, but I’ve had to learn to listen.”

The songwriter, who is also the mother of Rumi’s twin brother, Sir, noted that mental health is extra important as the “backbone” of her and Jay-Z‘s family.

“I didn’t realize how much that takes a toll on my mental and physical well-being,” Beyoncé said. “I have not always made myself a priority.”

In October 2020, the actress told British Vogue how she had been “slow[ing] down and shed[ding] stressful things” while hanging at home amid the COVID-19 spread.

“I truly cherish this time with my family,” the Black Is King creator said at the time. “I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy.”