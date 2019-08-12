



Model mom! Tina Knowles Lawson opened up about how her daughter Beyoncé raises her brood.

“No spankings,” the fashion designer, 65, told Us Weekly exclusively at the BeautyCon Festival 2019 in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 11. “Just really talking to the kids and reasoning with them. I can say, [she] pretty much has my parenting!”

The Texas native went on to say that she wants as many grandchildren as possible and “thinks” that Beyoncé, 37, and her husband, Jay-Z, are open to having more. The Grammy winners, who tied the knot in 2008, welcomed their 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, four years later, followed 2-year-old twins Sir and Rumi in 2017.

Lawson has another grandson Daniel, 14, who Solange Knowles welcomed with her ex-husband, Daniel Smith, in 2004.

Before her daughters became moms, the Destiny’s Style author taught them important lessons about beauty. “The first thing is, you got to be as cute on the inside as you are outside,” she told Us on Sunday. “You got to work on that too. … And I always say this over and over like a broken record: ‘You guys have to wash your face at night, wash your makeup off, and moisturize and take good care of your skin because you only get one set of skin. And stay out of the sun! The sun is the enemy. It’s what ages you.’”

She went on to say, “But they’ve been pretty confident because we taught them to be confident constantly. … Beyoncé was shy was she was younger, but when she got on the stage, she just took over and she was truly confident always.”

In June, Lawson spoke with Us exclusively about the way the “Hold Up” singer and the rapper, 49, like to spend time with their little ones. “[They] have nannies for the kids and their assistants help out too, but they mostly try and bring the kids everywhere,” she explained. “Blue always travels with Beyoncé and comes with her when she’s working. The twins are getting older and Beyoncé has been taking them out a little more too. … They’re a very tight-knit family and like to do everything together.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

